Breaking News
PM Modi, Maharashtra CM Shinde greet people on Ganesh Chaturthi
Thane crime: Highly decomposed body of woman found; hunt on for live-in partner, female friend
PM's decision always in national interest, will support it: CM Shinde amid Women's Reservation Bill buzz
Maharashtra speaker Rahul Narwekar promises timely resolution of disqualification pleas
Mumbai: Devotion and decorations on display as Ganesh festival begins
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indian mens hockey team leaves for Asian Games

Indian men's hockey team leaves for Asian Games

Updated on: 19 September,2023 10:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The midfield will be anchored by Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit, and Shamsher Singh, while the attack will be led by Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Indian men's hockey team leaves for Asian Games

Indian men's hockey team (Pic: @hockeyindia)

Listen to this article
Indian men's hockey team leaves for Asian Games
x
00:00

The Indian men's hockey team will look for an impressive start for their campaign. India's first match is against Uzbekistan on September 24. India are placed in Pool A with Pakistan, Japan, Bangladesh, Singapore, and Uzbekistan. Pool B consists of Korea, Malaysia, China, Oman, Thailand, and Indonesia.
The top two teams from each Pool will qualify for the semifinals.


Harmanpreet Singh will lead the team once again, with Hardik serving as his deputy.
"The team has been rigorously preparing for the Asian Games and we performed well at the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy Chennai, so the goal is to maintain that level of performance," said Harmanpreet before the Indian team left for Hangzhou. "We have some tough opponents in our Pool, but we are confident in our preparation and hope to finish on the podium."


Also Read: ‘We are on gold path’: Dilip Tirkey hails India's grit in thrilling 4-3 win


The team includes goalkeepers PR Sreejesh and Krishan Pathak. Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, and Sanjay are the defenders selected for the Asian Games.

The midfield will be anchored by Nilakanta Sharma, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Sumit, and Shamsher Singh, while the attack will be led by Abhishek, Gurjant Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, and Lalit Kumar Upadhyay.

"We have had some tough practice sessions in the lead-up to the tournament and everyone in camp is focused, working towards the same goal," vice-captain Hardik said.

"We are in the best possible mental and physical shape to travel to Hangzhou, and we are looking forward to the tough competition in our group. The goal is to continue performing as well as we have in recent months and return from China with a medal."

India will face Singapore, Japan and Pakistan on September 26, 28 and 30 respectively. They will play their last group stage match against Bangladesh on October 2.

(With Agency Inputs)

hockey news hockey india sports news sports Indian Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK