Indian men’s recurve team storm into World Cup final

The Indian men’s recurve team—B Dhiraj (left), Tarundeep Rai and Atanu Das (right)

India stormed into the final of the men’s recurve team event for the first time in nine years after registering three wins in the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 1, here on Thursday. The trio of Atanu Das, B Dhiraj and Tarundeep Rai will face China in the gold medal clash on Sunday in pursuit of India’s first World Cup gold medal in the men’s recurve team event after a gap of 13 years.

The men’s recurve team, which got a first-round bye after qualifying as the fourth seed, faced a stiff challenge before beating 13th seed Japan 5-4 with a 29-28 win in the shoot-off. They then beat 12th seed Chinese Taipei and ninth seed Netherlands by identical 6-2 margins to set up a summit clash with second seed China.

