Indian men’s team enter final of FIH Hockey 5s

Updated on: 06 June,2022 08:39 AM IST  |  Lausanne
India first outplayed Malaysia 7-3, pumping in four goals in the second half in a stunning show before beating Poland 6-2 in the second match of the day

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The Indian men’s team stormed into the final of the inaugural FIH Hockey 5s tournament with an unbeaten record after dominating wins over Malaysia and Poland here on Sunday.

India first outplayed Malaysia 7-3, pumping in four goals in the second half in a stunning show before beating Poland 6-2 in the second match of the day.




The Graham Reid-coached side topped the five-team standings after the round-robin league stage with 10 points from three wins and one draw. India had beaten hosts Switzerland 4-3 and drawn with arch-rivals Pakistan 2-2 on Saturday.


The Indian women’s team, however, failed to make it to the final after drawing 4-4 with South Africa in the second match after beating hosts Switzerland 4-3. 

