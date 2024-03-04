Breaking News
Maharashtra: Dy CM firm on no eggs, govt looking at ‘veggie protein’
Exclusive | Maharashtra: Cops bust looteri dulhan racket
Mumbai: BMC announces opening of three new swimming pools
Mumbai: Illegal transfer of deceased woman’s SoBo flat rectified after 13 years
Mumbai: Stray dogs poisoned in Powai colony, cops register FIR
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indian mens womens TT teams script history qualify for Paris Olympics
<< Back to Elections 2024

Indian men's, women's TT teams script history, qualify for Paris Olympics

Updated on: 04 March,2024 05:48 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

After the conclusion of the World Team Championships Finals in Busan last month, which served as the last qualifying event for the Paris Olympics, seven spots in the team events remained, which have been awarded to sides based on their rankings

Indian men's, women's TT teams script history, qualify for Paris Olympics

Representation Image (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article
Indian men's, women's TT teams script history, qualify for Paris Olympics
x
00:00

The Indian men's and women's teams on Monday scripted history as they qualified for the Olympics for the first time ever based on their world rankings.


After the conclusion of the World Team Championships Finals in Busan last month, which served as the last qualifying event for the Paris Olympics, seven spots in the team events remained, which have been awarded to sides based on their rankings.


Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Mumbai defeat Tamil Nadu by an innings and 70 runs to enter into final


"The highest-ranked teams not yet qualified in the latest World Team Ranking booked their ticket to Paris 2024," ITTF said. In the women's event, India, ranked 13, Poland (12), Sweden (15), and Thailand have secured their passage to Paris. While Croatia (12), India (15), and Slovenia (11) have secured their spots in the men's team event.

"Finally!!!! India qualifies for the team event at the Olympics! Something I have wanted for a long long time! This one is truly special, despite it being my fifth appearance at the Olympics! Kudos to our Women's Team who also secure a historical quota!" veteran Sharath Kamal tweeted.

This marks a significant milestone for Indian table tennis history, as it will be the first time the nation competes in the team event at the Olympics since its inception at the Beijing 2008 Games.

Both the Indian teams had missed Olympic berths at the ITTF World Team Championships Finals after making pre-quarterfinals exits.

The men's table tennis team, led by veteran Sharath were blanked 0-3 by South Korea, while the Manika Batra-led women's team lost 1-3 to Chinese Taipei.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Table tennis sports news 2024 Paris Olympics Indian Sports News International Sports News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK