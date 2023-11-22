Indian para archers make four more finals

India defeated Kazakhstan 128-118 to set up a title clash against Korea in the men’s W1 doubles. India also entered the gold medal clash in men’s compound open double, women’s recurve open doubles and the compound mixed team event

India continued their splendid run in the Para Asian Archery Championships by advancing into four more finals here on Tuesday to remain in contention for eight golds.

