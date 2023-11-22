Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indian para archers make four more finals

Indian para archers make four more finals

Updated on: 22 November,2023 07:17 AM IST  |  Bangkok
PTI |

Top

India defeated Kazakhstan 128-118 to set up a title clash against Korea in the men’s W1 doubles. India also entered the gold medal clash in men’s compound open double, women’s recurve open doubles and the compound mixed team event

Indian para archers make four more finals

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
Indian para archers make four more finals
x
00:00

India continued their splendid run in the Para Asian Archery Championships by advancing into four more finals here on Tuesday to remain in contention for eight golds.


Also Read: Asian Games 2023: Archer Aditi Swami bags individual bronze for, India's ninth medal in sport in Hangzhou


India defeated Kazakhstan 128-118 to set up a title clash against Korea in the men’s W1 doubles. India also entered the gold medal clash in men’s compound open double, women’s recurve open doubles and the compound mixed team event.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK