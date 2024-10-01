The rifle shooters went first and Gautami Bhanot and Ajay Malik shot a combined score of 628.9 to finish third among 34 pairs.

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Indian shooters clinch two bronze medals to stay on top x 00:00

Indian rifle and pistol shooters won two bronze medals in their respective 10m mixed team events at the ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru.

ADVERTISEMENT

The bronze medals on Day Two of the competitions at the International Shooting Sport Federation event took India’s count to five medals (two gold and three bronze).

The rifle shooters went first and Gautami Bhanot and Ajay Malik shot a combined score of 628.9 to finish third among 34 pairs.

Also Read: Shooters bag two team gold medals in Peru

They qualified for the bronze medal match with fourth-placed Croatian pair of Anamarija Turk and Darko Tomasevic, which they won 17-9.

In the mixed pistol event, both the Indian pairs finished third and fourth respectively in the qualification to setup a bronze showdown between themselves.

Lakshita and Parmod prevailed in the end, getting the better of Kanishka Dagar and Mukesh Nelavali 16-8.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever