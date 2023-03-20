Indian Wells: RRR!

India’s doubles ace Bopanna, 43, stresses on the need to look after his body as he becomes the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion after winning the Indian Wells doubles title with Australian Matt Ebden

Rohan Bopanna (left) and his doubles partner Matt Ebden with their men’s doubles winners’ trophy at Indian Wells, California, on Saturday

Indian Wells: India’s Rohan Bopanna got his name into the history books as he became the oldest ATP Masters 1000 champion, after winning the men’s doubles title at the BNP Paribas Open here alongside Australian partner Matt Ebden.

Bopanna, 43, and Ebden, 35, defeated top seeds Wesley Koolhof of The Netherlands and Great Britain’s Neil Skupski 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 in the final on Saturday.

A slice of Paradise

“Truly special. It’s called Tennis Paradise for a reason,” said Bopanna, playing in his 10th ATP Masters 1000 final.

Rohan Bopanna makes an overhead return during the men’s doubles final at Indian Wells on Saturday. Pics/AP, PTI

“I’ve been, over the years, coming here and seeing all these guys win for so many years. I’m really happy that Matt and I were able to do this and get this title here. It’s been some tough matches, close matches. Today we played against one of the best teams out there. Really happy that we got the trophy,” added the

Indian.

Bopanna surpassed Daniel Nestor of Canada, who had claimed the 2015 Cincinnati Masters to become the oldest champion at the age of 42.

“I spoke to Danny Nestor and told him sorry I’m going to beat his record. Winning the title, that stays with me, so really happy with that,” he joked.

On a serious note however Bopanna admitted that looking after his body is the key to success at this age. “That [looking after the body] is the most important part, especially when you’re getting older. Some days I tell Matt that I may have just practised for 20 minutes, but I’d rather rest the body and be ready for our matches. That’s really been the key. Being in the final, I was already the oldest and now winning the final, that stays with me. Really happy with that,” added Bopanna, after pocketing his fifth Masters 1000 doubles title and the first since he won in Monte Carlo in 2017. Bopanna now has 24 tour-level trophies in his cabinet.

Tough road to final

The Indo-Australian pair stunned defending and two-time champions John Isner and Jack Sock in the semi-finals, after getting the better off Canadian singles stars Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov in the quarters. Bopanna and Ebden had defeated Rafael Matos and David Vega Hernandez in their opening match.

Former World No. 3, Bopanna jumped four places to No. 11 in the ATP doubles rankings with this title.

Five

No. of Masters 1000 doubles titles won by Rohan Bopanna

