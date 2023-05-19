Breaking News
Indian women lose 2-4 to Oz in first hockey Test

Updated on: 19 May,2023 08:53 AM IST  |  Adelaide
World No. 8 India’s goal scorers were Sangita Kumari (29th) and Sharmila Devi (40th)

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The Indian women’s hockey team started its tour of Australia on a disappointing note, losing 2-4 against the hosts in the first Test of the three-match series at the Mate Stadium here on Thursday. 


World No. 8 India’s goal scorers were Sangita Kumari (29th) and Sharmila Devi (40th).



