Indian women lose 2-4 to Oz in first hockey Test

The Indian women’s hockey team started its tour of Australia on a disappointing note, losing 2-4 against the hosts in the first Test of the three-match series at the Mate Stadium here on Thursday.

World No. 8 India’s goal scorers were Sangita Kumari (29th) and Sharmila Devi (40th).

