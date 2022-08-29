Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indian wrestler Sihags husband found dead

Indian wrestler Sihag’s husband found dead

Updated on: 29 August,2022 08:16 AM IST  |  New Delhi
The report, quoting Rohtak’s deputy superintendent of police, Mahesh Kumar, said Ajay Nandal’s body had been sent for post-mortem examination

The husband of 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medallist wrestler Pooja Sihag was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Haryana’s Rohtak district late on Saturday, according to dailyhunt.in.


The report, quoting Rohtak’s deputy superintendent of police, Mahesh Kumar, said Ajay Nandal’s body had been sent for post-mortem examination. The father of the deceased has alleged drug overdose involving Ajay’s friend Ravi. The incident reportedly took place near Maharani Kishori Jat Kanya Mahavidyalaya.

