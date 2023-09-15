Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to seventh seeds Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ranadhanti of Indonesia, 8-21, 14-21

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article India’s badminton challenge ends in Hong Kong x 00:00

India’s challenge at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 tournament ended after two women’s doubles pairs lost in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.

Also Read: Padukone hails India’s badminton overall upsurge

ADVERTISEMENT

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to seventh seeds Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ranadhanti of Indonesia, 8-21, 14-21. Thereafter, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa went down against top seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahar of Japan 18-21, 7-21.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever