India’s badminton challenge ends in Hong Kong

Updated on: 15 September,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Kowloon (Hong Kong)
PTI |

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to seventh seeds Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ranadhanti of Indonesia,  8-21, 14-21

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

India’s challenge at the Hong Kong Open Super 500 tournament ended after two women’s doubles pairs lost in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday.


Also Read: Padukone hails India’s badminton overall upsurge


Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to seventh seeds Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ranadhanti of Indonesia,  8-21, 14-21. Thereafter, Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa went down against top seeds Mayu Matsumoto and Wakana Nagahar of Japan 18-21, 7-21.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

