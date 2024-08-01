Breaking News
India’s Chopra, Sable in focus as athletics begin today

Updated on: 01 August,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Paris
Among others, men’s 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable and the men’s 4x400m relay team have the potential to push for a place in the top five

Neeraj Chopra. Pic/AFP

Neeraj Chopra’s broad shoulders will carry a weight of massive expectations when his fabled consistency is put through a trial by fire, while the lesser known names in India’s 29-strong contingent will aim to emulate some of his success when the athletics competition gets underway here on Thursday.


The qualification round of men’s javelin throw competition will be held on August 6.



Athletics competition will begin with the men’s and women’s 20km race walk. Akshdeep Singh, Vikash Singh and Paramjeet Singh Bisht will compete in the men’s event while Priyanka Goswami will feature in the women’s event.


