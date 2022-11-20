India’s Erigaisi beats Dutch GM Giri

Meanwhile, Norwegian world No.1 Magnus Carlsen had to bring out his best to tame Vietnam’s Quang Liem Le 4-3 via the sudden tie-break

Arjun Erigaisi

Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi scored a 2.5-1.5 win over Dutch GM Anish Giri in the fifth round of the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals here on Saturday.

Teenage GM R Praggnanandhaa was involved in an intense battle with Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda with the match ending 3.5-3.5 after the players shared honours in the four rapid games, two blitz and an armageddon game.

Erigaisi’s win over Giri was his second and took him to six points along with 17-year old Indian compatriot Praggnanandhaa. He won the first game in 56 moves with white pieces and the second in 44 with black. A 36-move draw saw Erigaisi sealing his second win, a day after beating Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 3-1.

Meanwhile, Norwegian world No.1 Magnus Carlsen had to bring out his best to tame Vietnam’s Quang Liem Le 4-3 via the sudden tie-break.

