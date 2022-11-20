×
Breaking News
Mumbai’s first park for specially abled children opens at Joggers Park
The making of swachh Navi Mumbai
Mumbai: Elderly woman loses Rs 3.14 cr
Shraddha Walkar murder case: CCTV captures Aftab Poonawalla walking with two bags
Mumbai: BMC loses over Rs 3,000 crore in FDs
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Erigaisi beats Dutch GM Giri

India’s Erigaisi beats Dutch GM Giri

Updated on: 20 November,2022 08:55 AM IST  |  San Francisco
PTI |

Top

Meanwhile, Norwegian world No.1 Magnus Carlsen had to bring out his best to tame Vietnam’s Quang Liem Le 4-3 via the sudden tie-break

India’s Erigaisi beats Dutch GM Giri

Arjun Erigaisi


Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi scored a 2.5-1.5 win over Dutch GM Anish Giri in the fifth round of the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals here on Saturday.
Teenage GM R Praggnanandhaa was involved in an intense battle with Poland’s Jan-Krzysztof Duda with the match ending 3.5-3.5 after the players shared honours in the four rapid games, two blitz and an armageddon game.


Also Read: Meltwater Champions Tour Finals: Erigaisi posts first win; Praggnanandhaa loses



Erigaisi’s win over Giri was his second and took  him to six points along with 17-year old Indian compatriot Praggnanandhaa. He won the first game in 56 moves with white pieces and the second in 44 with black. A 36-move draw saw Erigaisi sealing his second win, a day after beating Azerbaijan’s Shakhriyar Mamedyarov 3-1. 


Meanwhile, Norwegian world No.1 Magnus Carlsen had to bring out his best to tame Vietnam’s Quang Liem Le 4-3 via the sudden tie-break.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
chess sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK