Women’s compound archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur defeat Estonia 232-229 in final to clinch their third consecutive World Cup gold; Priyansh settles for silver

India’s gold-medal winning trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam (left), Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami. Pic/SAI Media

Listen to this article India’s golden trio triumph in Turkey x 00:00

The Indian compound women’s archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur continued their imperious form this season, securing a hat-trick of World Cup gold medals with a win over Estonia, even as Priyansh settled for a silver here on Saturday.

Priyansh narrowly lost the men’s final to World No. 1 Mike Schloesser. Entering the final as the top-seeded team, the women’s trio displayed their prowess by defeating Estonia’s Lisell Jaatma, Meeri-Marita Paas, and Maris Tetsmann 232-229 in a one-sided final of the stage 3 event. The women’s compound team has been invincible this season, winning all three World Cup stages. They previously secured gold at stage 1 in Shanghai and stage 2 in Yecheon in April and May respectively, making them unbeaten champions in the 2024 World Cup series.

Later in the day, rising compound archer Priyansh failed to defeat Dutch heavyweight Schloesser for a second time this season and settled for a runner-up finish. Priyansh, who showed flawless shooting to enter the final, dropped a point in the opening set and could not overcome the deficit as Schloesser shot a series of 10s to clinch the match 149-148.

It was in the final set that the Dutch archer dropped a point as Priyansh needed a perfect 30 score to clinch the gold, but the Indian missed one point to finish second best.

India will be aiming for three medals in the recurve finals on Sunday. Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara are in the hunt for two medals, having advanced to their respective individual semi-finals. The mixed team of Dhiraj and Bhajan will take on their Mexico rivals in the bronze playoff.