Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Jeevan Vijay win Hangzhou Open

India’s Jeevan-Vijay win Hangzhou Open

Updated on: 25 September,2024 08:40 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The unseeded Indian duo of Jeevan and Vijay scripted a remarkable comeback to defeat the unseeded German team of Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7 in a one-hour-49-minute battle

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

India’s Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his partner Vijay Sundar Prashanth clinched their maiden ATP title together, winning the Hangzhou Open men’s doubles event.


The unseeded Indian duo of Jeevan and Vijay scripted a remarkable comeback to defeat the unseeded German team of Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7 in a one-hour-49-minute battle.


For the 35-year-old Jeevan this was his second ATP Tour title, having won the Chennai Open with Rohan Bopanna way back in 2017. This was Vijay’s first-ever ATP Tour title.


Meanwhile, India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti finished runners-up at the Chengdu Open on Tuesday.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

