India’s Jeevan-Vijay win Hangzhou Open

The unseeded Indian duo of Jeevan and Vijay scripted a remarkable comeback to defeat the unseeded German team of Constantin Frantzen and Hendrik Jebens 4-6, 7-6 (5), 10-7 in a one-hour-49-minute battle

India’s Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his partner Vijay Sundar Prashanth clinched their maiden ATP title together, winning the Hangzhou Open men’s doubles event.

For the 35-year-old Jeevan this was his second ATP Tour title, having won the Chennai Open with Rohan Bopanna way back in 2017. This was Vijay’s first-ever ATP Tour title.

Meanwhile, India’s Yuki Bhambri and his French partner Albano Olivetti finished runners-up at the Chengdu Open on Tuesday.

