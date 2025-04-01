India's most-capped women's player Vandana Katariya bids farewell to international hockey

With 320 international appearances and 158 goals to her name, Vandana leaves as the most capped player in the history of Indian women’s hockey

Indian women’s hockey stalwart Vandana Katariya has officially announced her retirement from international hockey, bringing an end to an extraordinary career that spanned over 15 years.

With 320 international appearances and 158 goals to her name, Vandana leaves as the most capped player in the history of Indian women’s hockey. But beyond the numbers, she leaves behind an inspiring legacy—a tale of resilience, quiet determination, and a relentless hunger to push Indian women’s hockey to greater heights.

The 32-year-old forward, who made her senior team debut in 2009, was an integral part of some of the most defining moments in the sport, including India’s historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she became the first and only Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Games.

Announcing her retirement, Vandana, who played her last match for India during the Bhubaneswar leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 in February, shared the mix of emotions she is experiencing.

“This decision wasn’t easy, but I know it’s the right time. Hockey has been my life for as long as I can remember, and wearing the Indian jersey was the greatest honour. But every journey has its course, and I leave with immense pride, gratitude, and love for the sport. Indian hockey is in great hands, and I will always be its biggest supporter.”

She extended her heartfelt appreciation to everyone who played a role in her journey. “I want to thank my coaches, teammates, support staff, Hockey India, my family, and all the fans who have supported me over the years. Every cheer, every message, every word of encouragement meant the world to me.”

Hailing from Roshnabad, Haridwar, Vandana’s journey began like that of many young girls in India—on dusty fields, with a dream far bigger than her circumstances. Over the years, she went on to represent India in the sport’s grandest arenas, including two Olympic Games (Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020), two FIH Hockey Women’s World Cups (2018, 2022), three Commonwealth Games (2014, 2018, 2022), and three Asian Games (2014, 2018, 2022).

Her contributions were instrumental in India’s rise in world hockey. She played a pivotal role in securing Gold medals at the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy (2016, 2023) and the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup (2022), Silver medals at the Asian Games 2018, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Japan 2013, and Women's Asian Champions Trophy Donghae 2018, along with Bronze medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, the 2014 and 2022 Asian Games, and the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021-22.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey paid tribute to Vandana’s contribution, saying, “Vandana was not just a goal scorer; she was the heartbeat of the Indian attack, a tireless worker, and a leader by example. Her presence in the forward line provided India with an edge, especially in high-pressure situations and her contributions have been instrumental in the team’s rise on the global stage. She has set a benchmark for future generations, and we at Hockey India are immensely proud of her achievements. We wish her the very best in her future endeavours.”

Vandana was also a key member of India’s Bronze medal-winning squad at the 2013 Junior World Cup, finishing as the team’s top scorer and the tournament’s third-highest goal scorer.

Apart from representing India in multiple global tournaments throughout her career, Vandana also featured in the inaugural edition of the Women’s Hockey India League in 2025, playing for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Among her many achievements, Vandana’s Tokyo Olympics heroics will always be remembered. Her hat-trick in a crucial 4-3 victory over South Africa helped India reach the quarterfinals and eventually finish fourth—India’s best-ever performance at the Games.

Speaking about that defining moment, Vandana said, “I still get goosebumps thinking about Tokyo. The Olympics are special, and that match against South Africa was one of the most emotional games of my life. I just wanted to give everything for my team, for my country. The hat-trick was special, but more than that, it was about proving that we belonged on that stage.”

For her immense contributions, Vandana was honoured with some of India’s most prestigious awards, including the Arjuna Award (2021) and the Padma Shri (2022). She was also recognised with Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Women) in 2014, Hockey India Presidents Award for Outstanding Achievement in 2021, and Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward of the Year 2021 and 2022 and multiple other accolades, cementing her status as one of India’s finest forwards.

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh also lauded her remarkable journey, stating, “Vandana’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. From her early days to becoming a stalwart of Indian hockey, she has shown exceptional skill, resilience, and commitment. Her performances in crucial matches, especially at the Tokyo Olympics, will be remembered for years to come. As she takes her final bow, she leaves behind a legacy of resilience, excellence, and inspiration—one that will continue to guide the next generation of Indian hockey stars.”

