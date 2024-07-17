Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Nagal reaches career high 68th rank

India's Nagal reaches career-high 68th rank

Updated on: 17 July,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Nagal thus moves past former World No. 71 Sashi Menon to become the fourth highest-ranked Indian man since 1973

India’s Nagal reaches career-high 68th rank

Sumit Nagal. Pic/AP, PTI

India’s Nagal reaches career-high 68th rank
Olympic-bound Sumit Nagal continued his ascent in the ATP singles chart, climbing to a career-high ranking of 68.


The 26-year-old rose five spots in the latest ATP ranking list released on Monday. His previous best was 71. Nagal thus moves past former World No. 71 Sashi Menon to become the fourth highest-ranked Indian man since 1973.


