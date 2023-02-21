India's Nishant Dev off to flying start at 74th Strandja International Boxing tour

Squaring off against China’s Wang Peicheng in the 71kg bout, Nishant started the bout by showcasing his swift movement and efficiently dodging his opponent’s attacks

Nishant Dev

The 2022 National champion Nishant Dev kicked off his campaign with a stellar 5-0 victory at the Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Monday.

The southpaw smartly shifted gears as the bout progressed and utilised his attacking prowess to keep Peicheng at bay.

