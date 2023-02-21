Breaking News
Mumbai: Sonu Nigam, team attacked in Chembur during concert, Cops file FIR
Mumbai: SIT makes first arrest in MBBS admission scam
Maharashtra: Young and old, e-ricks a hit among all in Matheran
Mumbai: Conservation panel gives go-ahead for Bhikha Behram Well repairs
Mumbai: No TV dramas for three more days, at least

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Nishant Dev off to flying start at 74th Strandja International Boxing tour

India's Nishant Dev off to flying start at 74th Strandja International Boxing tour

Updated on: 21 February,2023 09:35 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Squaring off against China’s Wang Peicheng in the 71kg bout, Nishant started the bout by showcasing his swift movement and efficiently dodging his opponent’s attacks

India's Nishant Dev off to flying start at 74th Strandja International Boxing tour

Nishant Dev


The 2022 National champion Nishant Dev kicked off his campaign with a stellar 5-0 victory at the Strandja Memorial International Boxing Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Monday.


Squaring off against China’s Wang Peicheng in the 71kg bout, Nishant started the bout by showcasing his swift movement and efficiently dodging his opponent’s attacks. 



Also Read: Mary Kom to lead Oversight Committee to probe allegations against WFI president


The southpaw smartly shifted gears as the bout progressed and utilised his attacking prowess to keep Peicheng at bay.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

sports news boxing

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK