Breaking News
Mumbai: 13-year-old boy kills 6-year-old cousin because he ‘felt unloved’
Mumbai: BEST staring at a small buses crisis
Maharashtra Budget Session 2025: No cold war in my govt, says CM Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Man rents cars, mortgages them to fund lavish lifestyle
Mumbai: BMC’s property tax collection hits three-year high at Rs 5069.77 crore
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Rithvik Bollipalli wins Chile Open doubles title

India’s Rithvik Bollipalli wins Chile Open doubles title

Updated on: 03 March,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The unseeded Indo-Colombian pair defeated Gonzalez and Molteni 6-3, 6-2 in the final that on Saturday.

India’s Rithvik Bollipalli wins Chile Open doubles title

India’s Rithvik Bollipalli (left) and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos with their Chile Open doubles trophies. Pic/AITA Twitter

Listen to this article
India’s Rithvik Bollipalli wins Chile Open doubles title
x
00:00

India’s Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos stunned top seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni of Argentina in straight sets to win the Chile Open in Santiago.


Also Read: Bhambri wins first ATP 500 doubles event


The unseeded Indo-Colombian pair defeated Gonzalez and Molteni 6-3, 6-2 in the final that on Saturday. Bollipalli and Barrientos served 11 aces en-route to winning the ATP 250 event.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

india argentina chile sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK