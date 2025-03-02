The unseeded Indo-Colombian pair defeated Gonzalez and Molteni 6-3, 6-2 in the final that on Saturday.

India’s Rithvik Bollipalli (left) and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos with their Chile Open doubles trophies. Pic/AITA Twitter

Listen to this article India’s Rithvik Bollipalli wins Chile Open doubles title x 00:00

India’s Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and his Colombian partner Nicolas Barrientos stunned top seeds Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni of Argentina in straight sets to win the Chile Open in Santiago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Bhambri wins first ATP 500 doubles event

The unseeded Indo-Colombian pair defeated Gonzalez and Molteni 6-3, 6-2 in the final that on Saturday. Bollipalli and Barrientos served 11 aces en-route to winning the ATP 250 event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever