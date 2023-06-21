Breaking News
India records 'silver lining' at Special Olympics World Games

Updated on: 21 June,2023 08:18 AM IST  |  Berlin
Puducherry’s T Vishal, 16, finishes second in powerlifting to secure country’s first medal at Special Olympics World Games on a cloudy Monday in Berlin

India records 'silver lining' at Special Olympics World Games

India powerlifter T Vishal in Berlin on Monday. PIC/IANS

Despite the first Monday of the World Games, ticking off all the cliches about dreariness, grayness and an overwhelmingly cloudy sky offering no sun, no rain or shine, the Indian contingent found their silver lining quite literally, with the first medals from this year’s event, won by T Vishal in powerlifting.


The 16-year-old from Puducherry, won a silver in the men’s squat (122.50kg), deadlift (155 kg), bench press (85 kg) and the combined to put India on the board at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin.


Encouraged by his parents to participate in extracurriculars and sports, Vishal only really took to sport when watching the Paralympics Games. Immediately, he asked his parents to find him a coach who could teach him the techniques and the essentials of the sport. 


Also Read: International Olympic Committee makes online video game 'Fortnite' an Olympic esport

Almost obsessed with it, he even scourged the internet to find videos that would help him get better—to the point where his parents even wondered if this had become a dangerous obsession.

It was then that his father learnt about Special Olympics Bharat, and spoke to the coaches and director in the area asking if there was a way to inculcate him into the programme. 

Vishal has delayed development and playing sports has hugely uplifted his own sense of identity, his coaches say. Lifting massive weights—far beyond the abilities of a majority of the population—pushing the boundaries of his physical abilities has been key to helping him work with the world around him.

And now, with a silver medal around his neck, it’s the world that needs adjustment—the first coming from his mother, who burst with glee and pride when informed of his achievement via phone from Berlin.

