Breaking News
WR to operate jumbo block between Borivali and Ram Mandir, check details
Maharashtra budget 2024: Dairy farmers protest near Vidhan Bhavan; seek Rs 34 per litre for hybrid cow milk
BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management
Two women Maoists surrender in Gadchiroli
Rain in Mumbai but nothing substantial in lake areas
shot-button
World Cup World Cup
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indias Sumit Nagal gets difficult draw

India’s Sumit Nagal gets difficult draw

Updated on: 29 June,2024 06:47 AM IST  |  London
PTI |

Top

However, World No. 72 Nagal has a tough road ahead as he is placed in the same section of the draw as top seed and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and could face the Italian in the third round if he makes it that far

India’s Sumit Nagal gets difficult draw

Sumit Nagal. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
India’s Sumit Nagal gets difficult draw
x
00:00

India’s top singles player Sumit Nagal is set to make his maiden appearance in the men’s singles main draw of the Wimbledon and he will be up against higher-ranked Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the first round here.


However, World No. 72 Nagal has a tough road ahead as he is placed in the same section of the draw as top seed and World No. 1 Jannik Sinner and could face the Italian in the third round if he makes it that far.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

wimbledon tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK