Injured Nick Kyrgios to miss French Open

The 28-year-old has never flourished on the Roland-Garros clay, reaching the third round on just two of the five times he has played there. The 2022 Wimbledon finalist—ranked 26 in the world—has not played in the French Open since a second-round exit in 2017

Australia’s unpredictable tennis star Nick Kyrgios will miss the French Open due to a knee injury, the Grand Slam event organisers the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on Tuesday.

