Inter-club squash at Willingdon Sports Club

Updated on: 03 March,2023 09:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Bombay Gymkhana, Willingdon Sports Club, Khar Gymkhana, Matunga Gymkhana, Otters Club, Goregaon Sports Club and National Sports Club of India are the top eight squash clubs who will compete against each other in a knockout format

Representational images. Pic/iStock


The second edition of the SILA Inter-Club Squash Championship will be held at the Willingdon Sports Club, Tardeo on March 4 and 5. Cricket Club of India, Bombay Gymkhana, Willingdon Sports Club, Khar Gymkhana, Matunga Gymkhana, Otters Club, Goregaon Sports Club and National Sports Club of India are the top eight squash clubs who will compete against each other in a knockout format.


