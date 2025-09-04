Breaking News
Mumbai gets closer to the coolest local train rides
Mumbai: Experts slam Bandra East skywalk's design, question u-turn by authorities
Mumbai: Multiple FIRs, zero arrests in Maratha morcha chaos
Mumbai: Dilapidated building tilts over as residents discuss repairs
Mumbai: Chira Bazar families left waiting for transit homes amid festive delays
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > IOC resumes Indian Olympic Association funding for athlete development

IOC resumes Indian Olympic Association funding for athlete development

Updated on: 04 September,2025 09:03 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The IOC had stopped its funding in the wake of the prolonged infighting during which 12 Executive Council members of the IOA refused to ratify the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the body’s CEO, citing his high salary

IOC resumes Indian Olympic Association funding for athlete development

Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
IOC resumes Indian Olympic Association funding for athlete development
x
00:00

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to resume its Rs 15 crore funding to India under the Olympic Solidarity Programme a year after halting it following the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) “corrective measures” to resolve internal disputes and governance issues.

The IOC had stopped its funding in the wake of the prolonged infighting during which 12 Executive Council members of the IOA refused to ratify the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the body’s CEO, citing his high salary.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to resume its Rs 15 crore funding to India under the Olympic Solidarity Programme a year after halting it following the Indian Olympic Association’s (IOA) “corrective measures” to resolve internal disputes and governance issues.

The IOC had stopped its funding in the wake of the prolonged infighting during which 12 Executive Council members of the IOA refused to ratify the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the body’s CEO, citing his high salary.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

international olympic committee Indian Olympic Association sports sports news Sports Update

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK