The IOC had stopped its funding in the wake of the prolonged infighting during which 12 Executive Council members of the IOA refused to ratify the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the body’s CEO, citing his high salary

Pic/AFP

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has decided to resume its Rs 15 crore funding to India under the Olympic Solidarity Programme a year after halting it following the Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) "corrective measures" to resolve internal disputes and governance issues. The IOC had stopped its funding in the wake of the prolonged infighting during which 12 Executive Council members of the IOA refused to ratify the appointment of Raghuram Iyer as the body's CEO, citing his high salary.

