Cazaux will face either Corentin Moutet or Ben Shelton in his second round opener

Jannik Sinner. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Intestinal virus-hit Sinner pulls out of Paris Masters x 00:00

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the Paris Masters indoor event due to an “intestinal virus,” the tournament organisers announced on Tuesday.

Sinner, assured since mid-October of finishing the year top of the rankings for the first time in his career at the age of 23, has been replaced in the draw by Frenchman Arthur Cazaux, who was drafted in from qualifying. Cazaux will face either Corentin Moutet or Ben Shelton in his second round opener.

