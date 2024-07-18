IOA prez Usha slams WFI ad-hoc panel for exclusion of Antim’s coaches in list

She wants her coaches Bhagat Singh and Vikas to travel with her along with physiotherapist Heera. The IOA has cleared all the names but the support staff members attached with Panghal are still awaiting visa clearance

PT Usha

IOA President PT Usha on Wednesday came down heavily on the ad-hoc panel that managed the suspended WFI, saying the committee did not do due diligence and missed out on giving the names of wrestler Antim Panghal’s coaches in the long list, sent to the Paris Olympic Games organisers.

The Indian Olympic Association’s reaction came in the wake of delay in visa clearance for Panghal’s preferred coaches for the Games. Panghal, 19, who trains in Hisar, was the first Indian wrestler to qualify for the Paris Games when she won a bronze at the World Championship in 2023.

She wants her coaches Bhagat Singh and Vikas to travel with her along with physiotherapist Heera. The IOA has cleared all the names but the support staff members attached with Panghal are still awaiting visa clearance.

