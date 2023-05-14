IOA wants WFI to hand over all documents to ad-hoc panel

The ad-hoc committee was formed by the IOA at the behest of the Sports Ministry after several top wrestlers returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar here last month, demanding the arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women grapplers

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has asked the secretary general of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) to hand over the official documents including financial instruments to its ad-hoc panel, making it clear the outgoing office bearers shall have no role in the running of the federation.

The WFI said it has no issues in obeying the IOA order since they were already co-operating with the authorities.

The IOA had formed an ad-hoc committee to manage the day-to-day affairs of the WFI and also conduct due polls of the NSF.

The ad-hoc committee was formed by the IOA at the behest of the Sports Ministry after several top wrestlers returned to the protest site at Jantar Mantar here last month, demanding the arrest of WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women grapplers.

