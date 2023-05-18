Breaking News
Cops launch probe into death of mentally ill man admitted at Thane asylum
Ishrat scores four as Customs thrash SAI 7-1

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The highlight of Customs’s comprehensive win was the clinical finishing of Ikidar Ishrat, who slammed home four goals, while Aniket Gurav struck two and Alden D’Souza chipped in with one to round off the winning tally

Mumbai Customs cruised to a fluent 7-1 win over Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a one-sided Super Division match of the Mumbai Hockey League at the Don Bosco High School Hockey Turf, Matunga, on Wednesday.


The highlight of Customs’s comprehensive win was the clinical finishing of Ikidar Ishrat, who slammed home four goals, while Aniket Gurav struck two and Alden D’Souza chipped in with one to round off the winning tally. 


