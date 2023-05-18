Ishrat scores four as Customs thrash SAI 7-1

The highlight of Customs’s comprehensive win was the clinical finishing of Ikidar Ishrat, who slammed home four goals, while Aniket Gurav struck two and Alden D’Souza chipped in with one to round off the winning tally

Representation pic

Mumbai Customs cruised to a fluent 7-1 win over Sports Authority of India (SAI) in a one-sided Super Division match of the Mumbai Hockey League at the Don Bosco High School Hockey Turf, Matunga, on Wednesday.

The highlight of Customs’s comprehensive win was the clinical finishing of Ikidar Ishrat, who slammed home four goals, while Aniket Gurav struck two and Alden D’Souza chipped in with one to round off the winning tally.

