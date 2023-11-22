Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > ISSF World Cup Divya finishes 7th Esha 13th

ISSF World Cup: Divya finishes 7th, Esha 13th

Updated on: 22 November,2023 07:01 AM IST  |  Doha
PTI |

Top

It was a disappointing day for the Indians since Sarabjot Singh also missed making the final eight by a close margin. Divya shot a score of 576 in the 60-shot qualification round, which placed her sixth

ISSF World Cup: Divya finishes 7th, Esha 13th

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
ISSF World Cup: Divya finishes 7th, Esha 13th
x
00:00

Divya TS on Tuesday finished seventh and Esha Singh 13th in the final of the women’s 10m air pistol competition during the season-ending ISSF’s World Cup Final.


Also Read: Nischal Singh procures silver medal for rifle shooting in Rio World Cup


It was a disappointing day for the Indians since Sarabjot Singh also missed making the final eight by a close margin. Divya shot a score of 576 in the 60-shot qualification round, which placed her sixth.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports Indian Sports News sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK