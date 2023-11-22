ISSF World Cup: Divya finishes 7th, Esha 13th

It was a disappointing day for the Indians since Sarabjot Singh also missed making the final eight by a close margin. Divya shot a score of 576 in the 60-shot qualification round, which placed her sixth

Divya TS on Tuesday finished seventh and Esha Singh 13th in the final of the women’s 10m air pistol competition during the season-ending ISSF’s World Cup Final.

It was a disappointing day for the Indians since Sarabjot Singh also missed making the final eight by a close margin. Divya shot a score of 576 in the 60-shot qualification round, which placed her sixth.

