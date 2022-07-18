ISSF World Cup: Moudgil bags bronze in 50m rifle 3 positions

Moudgil had qualified for the finals after finishing sixth in the ranking round

Anjum Moudgil

India’s Anjum Moudgil won a bronze medal in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event at the ISSF Shooting World Cup here on Sunday.

Moudgil, 28, shot 402.9 in the final round to finish third behind Germany’s Anna Janssen (407.7) and Italy’s Barbara Gambaro (403.4). Sanjeev Rajput, Chain Singh, and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched the silver medal in the men’s 3P team event. The Indian, who had finished second in the qualification stage, faced a strong Czech Republic team in the gold medal match and Indians went down 12-16.



Moudgil had qualified for the finals after finishing sixth in the ranking round. This is her second individual medal in consecutive World Cup stages. She had won silver at the Baku World Cup last month. While Moudgil was off the radar and slipped to sixth after the second prone series, she recovered in the final standing position.

By the time the fifth and sixth place shooters were eliminated after the 15th standing position shot, Moudgil was 0.2 points ahead of 4th-placed Rebecca Koeck of Austria. However, a slip up in the initial stages meant, she was 1.5 points behind Gambaro, and despite gaining a full point in the fourth and final five-shot standing position series, Moudgil had to remain contented with a bronze. With one bronze and silver apiece, India consolidated its position at the top of medal tally with a total of 11 medals (four golds, five silver and two bronze).

