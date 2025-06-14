A 9.7 for her 11th brought her down to fourth and that seemed to have spurred her.

India pistol shooter Inder Singh Suruchi. Pic/ISSF X account

Listen to this article ISSF World Cup: Suruchi bags gold in 10m air pistol x 00:00

The sensational Inder Singh Suruchi dominated a quality field to win her third straight individual ISSF World Cup gold medal in a thrilling women’s 10m air pistol final here on Friday, reaffirming her position as Indian shooting’s latest golden girl.

The 19-year-old shot 241.9 in the eight-woman final to leave France’s Paris Olympic silver medallist Camille Jedrzejewski (241.7) behind in second place. In the final, a 52.1 in the first series set her on course but by the end of the second five-shot series she was down to second. A 9.7 for her 11th brought her down to fourth and that seemed to have spurred her.

A cracking 10.8 gave her the lead back after the 12th and thereafter it was a battle of attrition. Camille took advantage of a few 9s by the Indian to take the lead after the 18th shot. Suruchi trailed Camille by 0.5 points heading into the final two shots (23 and 24).

The teenage Indian shooter then fired a 10.5 to retake the lead and went on to win the match. “It was the closest among all the finals that I have played [across three World Cups] and I think I was a bit lucky too,” Suruchi said after the win.

