Breaking News
Four dead, 18 injured as bridge on Indrayani river collapses in Pune district
Bus conductor assaulted in Chembur; CCTV cameras non-functional, alleges Union
Mumbai reports 22 Covid-19 cases, 40 across Maharashtra
Ahmedabad plane crash: Former CM Vijay Rupani's funeral on Monday, Gujarat declares state mourning
Thane's Mogarpada to become Mumbai’s biggest Metro depot for four key lines
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > ISSF World Cup Suruchi bags gold in 10m air pistol

ISSF World Cup: Suruchi bags gold in 10m air pistol

Updated on: 14 June,2025 10:28 AM IST  |  Munich
PTI |

Top

A 9.7 for her 11th brought her down to fourth and that seemed to have spurred her.

ISSF World Cup: Suruchi bags gold in 10m air pistol

India pistol shooter Inder Singh Suruchi. Pic/ISSF X account

Listen to this article
ISSF World Cup: Suruchi bags gold in 10m air pistol
x
00:00

The sensational Inder Singh Suruchi dominated a quality field to win her third straight individual ISSF World Cup gold medal in a thrilling women’s 10m air pistol final here on Friday, reaffirming her position as Indian shooting’s latest golden girl.

The 19-year-old shot 241.9 in the eight-woman final to leave France’s Paris Olympic silver medallist Camille Jedrzejewski (241.7) behind in second place. In the final, a 52.1 in the first series set her on course but by the end of the second five-shot series she was down to second. A 9.7 for her 11th brought her down to fourth and that seemed to have spurred her.


A cracking 10.8 gave her the lead back after the 12th and thereafter it was a battle of attrition. Camille took advantage of a few 9s by the Indian to take the lead after the 18th shot. Suruchi trailed Camille by 0.5 points heading into the final two shots (23 and 24).


The teenage Indian shooter then fired a 10.5 to retake the lead and went on to win the match. “It was the closest among all the finals that I have played [across three World Cups] and I think I was a bit lucky too,” Suruchi said after the win.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sports news sports Mumbai sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK