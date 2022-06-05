It looks like a very serious injury: Zverev

“It looks like a very serious injury but the medical team are still checking it and I will keep you updated,” the German world number three said in a video message released by Roland Garros. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev injured his right ankle and had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair before retiring from the match

Alexander Zverev is assisted after being injured. Pic/Getty Images

Alexander Zverev said he suffered a “very serious injury” when he damaged his ankle and was forced to retire from his French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal on Friday.

“It looks like a very serious injury but the medical team are still checking it and I will keep you updated,” the German world number three said in a video message released by Roland Garros. Nadal was 7-6 (10/8), 6-6 ahead when Zverev injured his right ankle and had to be taken off the court in a wheelchair before retiring from the match.

