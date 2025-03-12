Sports Minister Mandaviya backs Delhi High Court’s decision to revoke ban on Wrestling Federation of India; says issue was affecting the future of India’s grapplers

India’s Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. Pic/PTI

Union Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya welcomed the Delhi High Court’s decision to revoke the Wrestling Federation of India’s (WFI) suspension, saying it was important for Indian wrestlers to compete in big forthcoming events like Asian Championships and World Wrestling Championships.

Mandaviya, while interacting with reporters on Tuesday, said Indian grapplers missing out on these events would be grave injustice to them. “Without recognition, they couldn’t have gone to these events. That is why our country’s wrestlers had to face injustice,” he said.

Mandaviya added, “As per Delhi HC order, our wrestlers could participate in Asian and World Championships only by recognising WFI and removing the ban was important. Otherwise, it would have been unjust with the future of our wrestlers. Our wrestlers would not have World Wrestling Championships and UWW Seniors World Championships in Croatia, which takes place from 13–21 September.”

The World Championships is also an Olympic qualifying event.

On December 24, 2023, the Ministry had suspended the WFI Executive Committee, which was elected on December 21, due to governance issues and procedural lapses.

The Ministry requested IOA to reconstitute an Ad-hoc Committee to take charge of WFI’s operations, including athlete selection and event participation. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) formed an Ad-hoc Committee on December 27, 2023, which handled WFI’s day-to-day affairs. On February 13, 2024, United World Wrestling (UWW) lifted its suspension on WFI and insisted on a) New elections for the Athletes’ Commission by July 1, 2024, b) Non-discrimination in athlete selection, ensuring all wrestlers, including those who protested against the former President, were given fair opportunities.

The IOA dissolved the Ad-hoc Committee on March 18, 2024 following UWW’s decision to lift the ban.

The suspension by MYAS was revoked after the findings of the Spot Verification Committee confirmed WFI’s new office at West Vinod Nagar, Delhi, addressing media reports that suggested WFI was still operating from the residence of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.