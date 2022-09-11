Breaking News
Italian Grand Prix 2022: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claims pole

Updated on: 11 September,2022 08:04 AM IST  |  Monaco
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after topping Italian GP qualifying on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images


Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole for the Italian Grand Prix after topping the times in qualifying at Monza on Saturday. 


Leclerc finished 0.145 seconds ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen after posting his fastest lap on his final shot around the Temple of Speed. Reigning champion Verstappen had already been handed a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race. 

Also Read: Italian GP Preview: F1 star Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles


George Russell, who posted the sixth fastest time in qualifying for Mercedes, will start alongside Leclerc on the front row due to grid penalties to Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.

