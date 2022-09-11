Italian Grand Prix 2022: Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc claims pole

George Russell, who posted the sixth fastest time in qualifying for Mercedes, will start alongside Leclerc on the front row due to grid penalties to Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc after topping Italian GP qualifying on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took pole for the Italian Grand Prix after topping the times in qualifying at Monza on Saturday.
Leclerc finished 0.145 seconds ahead of championship leader Max Verstappen after posting his fastest lap on his final shot around the Temple of Speed. Reigning champion Verstappen had already been handed a five-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race.
Also Read: Italian GP Preview: F1 star Max Verstappen hoping to end Monza struggles
George Russell, who posted the sixth fastest time in qualifying for Mercedes, will start alongside Leclerc on the front row due to grid penalties to Carlos Sainz, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever