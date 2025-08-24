Breaking News
Italy's Jannik Sinner provides an update on his physical fitness

Updated on: 24 August,2025 07:47 AM IST  |  New York
AFP |

Top

The Italian retired because of illness while trailing Carlos Alcaraz 0-5 in the first set of the Cincinnati Open final on Monday

Italy's Jannik Sinner provides an update on his physical fitness

Jannik Sinner. Pic/AFP

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner said on Friday that he is “not 100% fit yet” but expects to be at full strength for the launch of his US Open title defence when the final Grand Slam of 2025 gets underway.

The Italian retired because of illness while trailing Carlos Alcaraz 0-5 in the first set of the Cincinnati Open final on Monday.



Speaking on Friday, Sinner said he was highly motivated and on the mend two days before singles action was slated to start.  “Physically, I feel good,” said Sinner, who will face Czech Vit Kopriva on Monday. “You know, I have recovered mostly, not 100 per cent yet, but we are aiming to be there in a couple of days. So should be all fine for the tournament,” he added.


