Wimbledon 2024: It's Allcaraz!

Carlos dominates veteran Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in second consecutive Wimbledon final for 4th Grand Slam; Serbian admits Spaniard ‘had it all’

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon winner’s trophy in London yesterday. Pics/AP, PTI

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in the Wimbledon men’s final here on Sunday to collect his fourth Grand Slam title at the age of 21. It was a rematch of last year’s championship match on the grass of the All England Club, which Alcaraz won in five sets.

Princess Kate in audience

This one—played in front of a Centre Court crowd that included Kate, the Princess of Wales, in a rare public appearance since announcing she has cancer—was much easier for Alcaraz, at least until he stumbled while holding three match points as he served for the victory at 5-4 in the third set.

Second major in two months

Still, Alcaraz regrouped and eventually picked up a second major trophy in a row after last month’s triumph on the clay at the French Open. The Spaniard won his first Slam title at the 2022 US Open as a teenager, and no man ever has collected more Slam hardware before turning 22 than he has. He improved to 4-0 in major finals.



A disappointed Djokovic after his final defeat at Wimbledon

Djokovic, 37, wearing a gray sleeve on his surgically repaired right knee, was denied in his bid for an eighth Wimbledon title and record 25th major overall. He tore his meniscus at Roland Garros on June 3 and had an operation in Paris two days later. Less than six weeks later, Djokovic was hardly at his best on Sunday—and Alcaraz certainly had something to do with that. “Especially in the first couple of sets, the level of tennis wasn’t really up to par on my side. He had it all today. I tried to push him. It wasn’t meant to be,” said Djokovic, whose two children were in his guest box.

Alcaraz was up 5-4, 40-love in the third set when the occasion got the better of him. He frittered away his first championship point with a double-fault, beginning a run of five mistakes by him that donated points—and that game—to Djokovic. There was a backhand that went awry. A forehand volley. A forehand. Another forehand. That was the only time all match that Djokovic broke Alcaraz.

Suddenly, it was five-all. Suddenly, Alcaraz appeared rattled. Suddenly, Djokovic could hope. But in the ensuing tiebreaker, Alcaraz earned his fourth match point and stayed cool as can be this time. Soon he was climbing through the stands to hug his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, and others.

