'It’s her personal opinion, I don’t agree with that': Phogat on Sakshi’s claims

Updated on: 23 October,2024 06:27 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

“Those who want to win should never be weak. They should always choose to fight on the field. And we are ready for fight”

Vinesh Phogat

Star wrestler and Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat on Tuesday disagreed with Sakshi Malik’s view that her and Bajrang Punia’s decision to accept exemption from the Asian Games trials last year undermined their protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.


Olympic bronze-winning wrestler Sakshi, one of the three prominent faces of the prolonged protest against the former WFI chief, had claimed in her recent book that Vinesh and Bajrang’s decision made their movement seem “selfish.” 


Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: CAS reasons that onus lies on Vinesh to remain below weight limit


“That is her personal opinion. I don’t agree with that. Unless I am weak, the fight cannot be weak. This is my belief. Till the time Sakshi, Vinesh and Bajrang are alive, the fight cannot be weak,” Vinesh told PTI Video.

“Those who want to win should never be weak. They should always choose to fight on the field. And we are ready for fight.”

