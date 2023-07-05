All England Club spectators, shivering in the damp and cold on Tuesday, will get the chance to warm to the couple on Tuesday when they start their Wimbledon campaigns

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa leave at the Mallorca Country Club in Spain last week. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article It’s love-all at Wimbledon for power couple 'Tsitsidosa' x 00:00

Move over Posh and Becks, forget “Brangelina” or “Kimye”, there’s a new power couple in town in the shape of Wimbledon lovebirds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa.

Only romantically involved since May, Greek World No. 5 Tsitsipas and Spain’s New York-born Badosa, who has been as high as No. 2 in the rankings, are very much a modern couple. They already have a joint Instagram account blending their names into one—“Tsitsidosa.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Best friends and soulmates. Nothing less; nothing more,” purrs its tagline. Boasting almost 57,000 followers, the platform has showcased the couple in Dubai, splashing about in a swimming pool, training and taking selfies on Centre Court. “0 Grand Slams in one photo, but hey, love conquers all,” they captioned one picture.

Also Read: Won’t be surprised if Djoko wins nine or 10 Wimbledon titles: Wilander

Tsitsipas recently told Greek media outlet SDNA that the relationship only started after he messaged Badosa to congratulate her on defeating Ons Jabeur in Rome. “It was meant to happen,” the 24-year-old said. “I feel like I’m falling in love for the first time in my life. I never expected this to happen and it gives me a new perspective on life.” All England Club spectators, shivering in the damp and cold on Tuesday, will get the chance to warm to the couple on Tuesday when they start their Wimbledon campaigns.

Tsitsipas was facing former US Open Dominic Thiem while Badosa is up against Alison Riske-Amritraj. They were not the only golden couple looking to make the second round on Tuesday. Britain’s Katie Boulter and Alex de Minaur of Australia, who have been dating for two years, open their campaigns on the same Court 18. Boulter was first up against Daria Saville before De Minaur, the World No. 17, faces Kimmer Coppejans of Belgium.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever