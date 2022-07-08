It’s Rybakina vs Jabeur in Wimbledon final

Rybakina, the 17th seed, who represents Kazakhstan, broke the 2019 champion four times in the match in a dominant display on Centre Court

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns the ball to Romania's Simona Halep during their women's singles semi final tennis match on the eleventh day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Pic/AFP

Russian-born Elena Rybakina overpowered former champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to set up a Wimbledon final against Ons Jabeur.

Rybakina, the 17th seed, who represents Kazakhstan, broke the 2019 champion four times in the match in a dominant display on Centre Court.

Meanwhile, Jabeur became the first African woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam final on Thursday when she defeated Germany’s Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the other semi-final.

“I know in Tunisia they are going crazy right now. I want to see more Arab and African players on the tour,” Jabeur said. Before Thursday, South Africans Irene Bowder Peacock, at the 1927 French Open, and Renee Schuurman, in the 1959 Australian Open, were the only African

women to reach a Slam final.

