Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: City to witness heavy rains today, IMD issues red alert
Entry to beaches will be restricted on heavy rainfall warning days after 10 am'
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena battle spills over to local polls
Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe reportedly shot during campaign speech
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Its Rybakina vs Jabeur in Wimbledon final

It’s Rybakina vs Jabeur in Wimbledon final

Updated on: 08 July,2022 07:26 AM IST  |  Wimbledon
AFP |

Top

Rybakina, the 17th seed, who represents Kazakhstan, broke the 2019 champion four times in the match in a dominant display on Centre Court

It’s Rybakina vs Jabeur in Wimbledon final

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina returns the ball to Romania's Simona Halep during their women's singles semi final tennis match on the eleventh day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London. Pic/AFP


Russian-born Elena Rybakina overpowered former champion Simona Halep 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to set up a Wimbledon final against Ons Jabeur. 

Rybakina, the 17th seed, who represents Kazakhstan, broke the 2019 champion four times in the match in a dominant display on Centre Court.




Meanwhile, Jabeur became the first African woman in the Open era to reach a Grand Slam final on Thursday when she defeated Germany’s Tatjana Maria 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 in the other semi-final. 


“I know in Tunisia they are going crazy right now. I want to see more Arab and African players on the tour,” Jabeur said. Before Thursday, South Africans Irene Bowder Peacock, at the 1927 French Open, and Renee Schuurman, in the 1959 Australian Open, were the only African 
women to reach a Slam final. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

wimbledon tennis news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK