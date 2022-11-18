×
ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup: Manika reaches quarters with upset win over Chen Xingtong

Updated on: 18 November,2022 11:47 AM IST  |  Bangkok (Thailand)
The 27-year-old Indian beat Chen 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9 in a thrilling Round of 16 match. She will next lock horns with the world No. 23, Chen Szu Yu, from Taipei in the quarterfinals on Friday

Manika Batra. Pic/AFP


Ace Indian paddler Manika Batra reached the quarterfinals of the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup table tennis tournament after registering an upset win over world No.7 Chen Xingtong of China, here on Thursday.


The 27-year-old Indian beat Chen 8-11, 11-9, 11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9 in a thrilling Round of 16 match. She will next lock horns with the world No. 23, Chen Szu Yu, from Taipei in the quarterfinals on Friday.



Also read: TT World Rankings: Manika Batra and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan becomes first Indian mixed doubles pair to enter top 5


"I am really happy beating world No.7 in the world, will just keep continuing playing my best and will keep this focus for the next rounds. This was my 3rd win against a Chinese player recently. Thank you everyone for supporting and cheering for me," said Manika in a tweet.

However, other the Indian player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran didn't have a great day.

Sathiyan, the top-ranked Indian in the world at No.39, lost to Japanese Yukiya Uda 3-4 (9-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-9, 6-11, 12-10, 6-11) in his Round of 16.

