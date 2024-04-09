Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: MVA allies finally resolve seat-sharing row; Shiv Sena (UBT) gets 21 LS seats, Cong 17, NCP (SP) 10
Exclusive | Lok Sabha elections 2024: Contesting because Sansad ne bulaya hai, says Sudhir Mungantiwar
Maharashtra: Factories, bungalows, flats, slums...there’s an MD lab everywhere
Mumbai: Why not a hawker-free Mount Mary?
Mumbai: Navy man loses Rs 5.97 cr to task fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Jaden shines in show jumping qualifiers
<< Back to Elections 2024

Jaden shines in show jumping qualifiers

Updated on: 10 April,2024 08:26 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Inaara Luthria and Taarini Lodha won the Children 1 Dressage and Children 2 categories respectively

Jaden shines in show jumping qualifiers

Jaden D Souza

Listen to this article
Jaden shines in show jumping qualifiers
x
00:00

Jaden D’Souza finished first in the Junior Show Jumping category at the qualifiers for the Junior National Equestrian Competition (JNEC) organised by the Amateur Riders Club at Mahalaxmi racecourse recently. Orlem’s Jaden, 15, with his horse Whispering Silver, picked up 68.74 points to take first place. In the Young Riders category, Jai Sabharwal (67.24 pts), Niharika Singhania (70.79 pts) and Arjun Kanoi (76.02 pts) won the top three respective places. Inaara Luthria and Taarini Lodha won the Children 1 Dressage and Children 2 categories respectively. 




"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports Sports Update sports news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK