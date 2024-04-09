Jaden shines in show jumping qualifiers

Inaara Luthria and Taarini Lodha won the Children 1 Dressage and Children 2 categories respectively
Jaden D Souza
Jaden D’Souza finished first in the Junior Show Jumping category at the qualifiers for the Junior National Equestrian Competition (JNEC) organised by the Amateur Riders Club at Mahalaxmi racecourse recently. Orlem’s Jaden, 15, with his horse Whispering Silver, picked up 68.74 points to take first place. In the Young Riders category, Jai Sabharwal (67.24 pts), Niharika Singhania (70.79 pts) and Arjun Kanoi (76.02 pts) won the top three respective places. Inaara Luthria and Taarini Lodha won the Children 1 Dressage and Children 2 categories respectively.
