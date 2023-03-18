Jaismine, Shashi advance, but Shruti ousted in first round of Women's World Championships

Competing in the 60kg event, Jaismine, who won the bronze in the 2022 Birmingham CWG, needed less than 90 seconds to end the bout

Jaismine Lamboria

CWG medallist Jaismine Lamboria won her opening bout against Nyambega Beatrice Ambros of Tanzania via a RSC verdict at the Women’s World Championships on Friday.

Shashi Chopra (63kg) continued the winning momentum as she notched a facile 5-0 win over Mwangi Teresiah of Kenya. India, however, suffered its first casualty as Shruti Yadav (70kg), who had replaced Sanamacha Chanu, succumbed to a 0-5 defeat at the hands of China’s Zhou Pan.

Competing in the 60kg event, Jaismine, who won the bronze in the 2022 Birmingham CWG, needed less than 90 seconds to end the bout. The Indian was at her a belligerent best as she unleashed a series of jabs on her opponent. The referee gave the Tanzanian boxer two standing counts before he was forced to stop the contest.

