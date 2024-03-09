Breaking News
Jakupovic in line for double crown at Nagpur ITF Women's Championships

Updated on: 09 March,2024 09:56 PM IST  |  Nagpur
PTI

The 33-year-old Jakupovic, a world No 213, will take on South Korea's Yeonwoo Ku in the final after defeating another Korean player Dayeon Back 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinal that lasted for an hour 21 minutes

Jakupovic in line for double crown at Nagpur ITF Women's Championships

Representation image (Pic: File Pic)

Slovenia's second-seeded Dalila Jakupovic placed herself in line for the double crown after entering the singles final of the W35 Nagpur Open ITF Women's Championships here on Saturday.


The 33-year-old Jakupovic, a world No 213, will take on South Korea's Yeonwoo Ku in the final after defeating another Korean player Dayeon Back 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinal that lasted for an hour 21 minutes.


Jakupovic's qualification for the singles final comes after the Slovenian player won the doubles title here at the MSLTA Tennis Academy Tennis Complex.

Jakupovic teamed up with Romania's Maria Bara to defeat Ku and Justina Mikulskyte (Lithuania) 6-7 (5),7-6 (5), 10-7. In the other singles semifinal, Ku brushed aside the challenge of Daria Kudashova in an hour and 28 minutes to win 6-2, 7-5.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

