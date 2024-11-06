Breaking News
Jangra clinches WBF world title

06 November,2024
The 31-year-old, who trains under former Olympic silver medallist Roy Jones Jr and has faced only one defeat in his professional career so far, had the upper hand in most rounds

Indian professional boxer Mandeep Jangra won the World Boxing Federation’s super featherweight world title after defeating Britain’s Conor McIntosh in the Cayman Islands.


The 31-year-old, who trains under former Olympic silver medallist Roy Jones Jr and has faced only one defeat in his professional career so far, had the upper hand in most rounds.


He delivered powerful punches from the outset, maintaining his stamina throughout the 10 rounds, while the British boxer struggled to keep pace. Conor did try to make a comeback, but Jangra continued to maintain the upper hand in most rounds. “This is one of the biggest victories of my career. I have worked hard for years to achieve this. It is a matter of pride for me that I could bring glory to the country,” he said. 


The Haryana boxer, who made his professional boxing debut in 2021, hopes the title will inspire more Indian pugilists to turn professional. “I think this title will open the way for other boxers of the country and they will also decide to make a career in professional boxing. Our boxers are good. If they get good promoters and 
managers, they can also become world champions,” Jangra added. 

