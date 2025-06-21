Jannik features in Bocelli’s new single

The song, which blends Italian and English lyrics, mixes Bocelli’s vocals with spoken verses from Sinner

Jannik Sinner. Pic/AFP

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner is featured on Andrea Bocelli’s new single, Dust and Glory, that was released on Friday.

The song, which blends Italian and English lyrics, mixes Bocelli’s vocals with spoken verses from Sinner.

It’s a tribute to the struggle and beauty of life’s journey, according to Bocelli and Sinner’s social media.

