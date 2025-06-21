Jannik features in Bocelli’s new single

Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Jannik features in Bocellis new single

Updated on: 21 June,2025 06:59 AM IST  |  Rome
AP , PTI |

The song, which blends Italian and English lyrics, mixes Bocelli's vocals with spoken verses from Sinner

Jannik Sinner. Pic/AFP

Top-ranked tennis player Jannik Sinner is featured on Andrea Bocelli’s new single, Dust and Glory, that was released on  Friday.

The song, which blends Italian and English lyrics, mixes Bocelli’s vocals with spoken verses from Sinner. 


It’s a tribute to the struggle and beauty of life’s journey, according to Bocelli and Sinner’s social media.


