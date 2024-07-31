Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Japan go past China for mens gymnastics gold

Japan go past China for men’s gymnastics gold

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

The Americans earned bronze for their first medal since 2008. It was Japan’s eighth team gold and first since Rio de Janeiro in 2016

Su Weide. Pic/AFP

The Japanese men’s gymnastics team claimed Olympic gold with an epic comeback over its top rival. 


With China looking poised to claim its first Olympic title in 12 years with one rotation to go, Japan surged ahead to win the Paris Olympics men’s team competition Monday after an intense and nail-biting duel.



The Japanese overtook their rivals on the final rotation, after China’s Su Weide fell twice off the horizontal bar. Japan won with a small margin of 0.532 points.


The Americans earned bronze for their first medal since 2008. It was Japan’s eighth team gold and first since Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

