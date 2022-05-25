Japan hammer hapless India 5-2

Kosei Kawabe netted a brace while Ken Nagayoshi, Ryomi Ooka and Koji Yamasaki scored one goal each for Japan. Pawan Rajbhar and Uttam Singh were on target India

Action from the Asia Cup match between India and Japan in Jakarta yesterday

A new-look Indian team paid for its inexperience and profligacy with Asian champions Japan soundly thrashing them 5-2 in a Group A league match of the men’s Asia Cup hockey championship here on Tuesday.

Having drawn against Pakistan in the opening game, India’s chances after this defeat will be badly dented as even a big win against Indonesia in the last game might not be enough for qualification to the knock-out stages.

However, the younger crop of Indian players didn’t measure up against the Japanese, who looked more organised and put repeated pressure on the counters.

The two seniors—Birendra Lakra and SV Sunil—looked well past their prime and couldn’t make any tangible difference. “The first two quarters were tough because we didn’t get into any rhythm. We got better in the last two quarters, but didn’t create many chances,” said India captain Lakra.

