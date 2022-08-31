Breaking News
Japan Open HS Prannoy enters pre quarters

Japan Open: HS Prannoy enters pre-quarters

Updated on: 31 August,2022 08:12 AM IST  |  Osaka
Prannoy was narrowly leading the first game 11-10 when the World No.12 player from Hong Kong threw in the towel within seven minutes of their opener

HS Prannoy. Pic/AFP


Indian shuttler HS Prannoy moved into the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Japan Open after his opponent Ng ka Long Angus retired hurt midway in the first round on Tuesday. 


