Japan Open: HS Prannoy enters pre-quarters

HS Prannoy. Pic/AFP

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy moved into the men’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the Japan Open after his opponent Ng ka Long Angus retired hurt midway in the first round on Tuesday.

Prannoy was narrowly leading the first game 11-10 when the World No.12 player from Hong Kong threw in the towel within seven minutes of their opener.

