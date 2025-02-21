Jeevan-Prashanth enter Maha Open semis

Jeevan-Prashanth beat India’s Saketh Myneni-Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 3-6, 12-10. They will face Niki Poonacha and Courtney John Lock next

The Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and VS Prashanth entered the doubles semis of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 on Thursday.

Jeevan-Prashanth beat India’s Saketh Myneni-Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 3-6, 12-10. They will face Niki Poonacha and Courtney John Lock next.

