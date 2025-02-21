Breaking News
Jeevan-Prashanth enter Maha Open semis

Updated on: 21 February,2025 06:44 AM IST
Agencies |

Top

Jeevan-Prashanth beat India's Saketh Myneni-Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 3-6, 12-10. They will face Niki Poonacha and Courtney John Lock next

Jeevan-Prashanth enter Maha Open semis

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Indian pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and VS Prashanth entered the doubles semis of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 on Thursday. 


Jeevan-Prashanth beat India’s Saketh Myneni-Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 3-6, 12-10. They will face Niki Poonacha and Courtney John Lock next.


