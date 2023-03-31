India’s Jehan eyes double podium Down Under

Jehan, who is in his fourth Formula 2 season, said, “It’s a historic and challenging track and it’s great to see it join the F2 calendar. None of us have ever raced around here before so the learning curve will be incredibly steep”

Jehan Daruvala

India’s Jehan Daruvala will be hoping to conjure up some Melbourne magic and score a repeat of his Jeddah double podium as the Formula 2 championship heads to the historic Albert Park circuit for the first time.

Also Read: I felt at home, says Jehan Daruvala after making successful F1 test debut

Jehan, who is in his fourth Formula 2 season, said, “It’s a historic and challenging track and it’s great to see it join the F2 calendar. None of us have ever raced around here before so the learning curve will be incredibly steep.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever