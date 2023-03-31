Breaking News
India’s Jehan eyes double podium Down Under

Updated on: 31 March,2023 07:48 AM IST  |  Melbourne
Jehan, who is in his fourth Formula 2 season, said, "It's a historic and challenging track and it's great to see it join the F2 calendar. None of us have ever raced around here before so the learning curve will be incredibly steep"

Jehan Daruvala


India’s Jehan Daruvala will be hoping to conjure up some Melbourne magic and score a repeat of his Jeddah double podium as the Formula 2 championship heads to the historic Albert Park circuit for the first time. 


Also Read: I felt at home, says Jehan Daruvala after making successful F1 test debut



Jehan, who is in his fourth Formula 2 season, said, “It’s a historic and challenging track and it’s great to see it join the F2 calendar. None of us have ever raced around here before so the learning curve will be incredibly steep.”


