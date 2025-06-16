Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > UBI beat Western Rly to enter semi finals

UBI beat Western Rly to enter semi-finals

Updated on: 16 June,2025 08:50 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

In another quarter-final clash, CTC White beat Mumbai Port Authority (MPA) 4-1. Aamid netted a brace while Devindar Walmiki and Krunal Gohil scored a goal each for CTC

UBI beat Western Rly to enter semi-finals

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article
UBI beat Western Rly to enter semi-finals
Union Bank (UBI) beat Western Railway (WR) 2-1 in a men’s elite quarter-final of the 14th Joe Fernandis memorial eight-a-side hockey tournament at 
Bandra on Wednesday. 

Dhairyashil Jadhav scored both goals for UBI while Mohit Kathoute netted one for WR. In another quarter-final clash, CTC White beat Mumbai Port Authority (MPA) 4-1. Aamid netted a brace while Devindar Walmiki and Krunal Gohil scored a goal each for CTC. Stephen Swami pulled one back for MPA. In the other two quarter-finals, Mumbai Customs beat Freunds 6-1 and Central Railway beat Republicans 1-0.



